France threatens to block vaccine delivery

France has threatened to join Italy and block COVID vaccine shipments to Australia, as authorities in Europe race to justify the decision to ban a quarter of a million doses.

Italy's bombshell decision marked the first time officials used their power to stop vaccines manufactured in Europe from being sent abroad.

The comments by French Health Minister Olivier Véran came the day after Rome invoked European Union powers to block AstraZeneca doses.

"Of course, I understand what Italy did. We could do the same thing," Mr Véran said during an interview with CNN affiliate BFM on Friday.

"We are closely discussing with Italians, as well as with all our European partners to have a European approach on the issue.

"Since the first day, France has believed in a shared European approach."

Trade Minister Dan Tehan has been in talks overnight with the Vice President of the European Union commission regarding Italy's block on a vaccine shipment bound for Australia.

Mr Tehan has been contacted for comment.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was asked on Friday whether he blamed Italian authorities for blocking the supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"Well, they're certainly responsible for exercising the veto right they had through the EU process about those supplies coming to Australia," he said.

Trade Minister Dan Tehan has been in talks overnight with the Vice President of the European Union commission. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

"We'd always anticipated that these sorts of problems could arise. And that's why we've done a number of things, the most significant of which is to ensure that we have our own domestically produced vaccine."

Mr Morrison said he is in regular contact with European leaders and he understands the "anxiety" that would exist in Italy given hundreds of people are dying everyday.

"They are in an unbridled crisis situation. That is not the situation in Australia," he said.

He was adadment this block should not impact Australia's vaccine rollout.

At the beginning of the year a conflict erupted between he European Union and AstraZeneca over vaccine delays.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he anticipated these problems would arise. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett

The vaccine producer had reportedly failed to meet the production targets set out in its contract.

The European Commission later adopted new measures giving member states the power to restrict the export of vaccines outside the bloc.

Despite the shock move the PM said it would be "unfair" to describe Italy's move as an act of nationalism or protection.

"It's fair to say the European Union has seen a large amount of vaccines leave the European Union, so it would be unfair to suggest that they've engaged in a universal practice of that nature," he said.

"But, obviously, you know, it's important that contracts are honoured. It's important that the vaccines not only reach across Europe and North America, but particularly in the developed world as well."

Meanwhile, about 50 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are expected to be made at a plant in Melbourne's northern suburbs.

Originally published as France threatens to block vaccine delivery