Four things the Bears aim to achieve this season

KICKING GOALS: The Chinchilla Bears are ready to get back into the groove this season.

With players moving on for various reasons and brand new players coming on board for the first time, the Chinchilla Bears have had to reset this season.

Up against ten other teams including Toowoomba, Laidley, Gatton and Dalby in the conference division, the team has four critical things they are working on.

1. To get new players in combination with the existing players

It’s called a team sport for a reason, and that’s because if you want to succeed, you need to work together as a team.

With some players having no experience and other players having years of it, president and player Ross Cardillo says it might take some time for the team to gel, but not gelling isn’t an option.

“It’s all about working out each other’s skill level and style of play,” he said.

“With the senior players, it’s a great opportunity for them to step up, help the younger ones and establish themselves as senior players.”

2. Finish in the top four on the ladder

For the past six years the team has always finished in the top four, only missing out by one point on second last year. Those placings aren’t going to change this year.

Even though they lost their first game of the season to West Wanderers on Saturday, Cardillo said it’s important not to peak too early in the season.

“It was a typical first game of the season where we had several new players and play wasn’t polished,” he said.

“Our strategy for this season is work hard now, win a few matches and halfway through the season make sure we are halfway up the ladder.

“Then we win a couple late in the season and sneak up on the other teams last minute.”

3. Make sure the younger players are comfortable midway through the season

Players within the bears can be as young as 16 years of age.

So when they come up against a player who is 20 years of age, maybe even more significant, faster and more durable than them, intimidation can play a factor.

For Cardillo, he is hoping to make this fear disappear halfway through the season.

4. Make sure teams don’t take away the points in home games

Playing at home is always an advantage because you know the ground.

Cardillo said the Bears don’t mind a bit travel throughout the season, but not many teams like taking the trip to Chinchilla.

Therefore he wants his team to take advantage of that and win as many home games a possible.

“We want to send our opposition home with their tails between their legs,” he said.