Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Expert swift water rescue technicians are working to assist four people trapped at a popular swimming hole near Josephine Falls.
Expert swift water rescue technicians are working to assist four people trapped at a popular swimming hole near Josephine Falls.
Breaking

Four people trapped at swimming hole

by Grace Mason
23rd Jan 2020 4:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EXPERT swift water rescue technicians are working to assist four people trapped on the far side of Josephine Falls just north of Innisfail.

Emergency services were called to the popular swimming hole just after 3pm following reports the group was stuck on the northern side of the waterway and needed assistance.

 

FILE PHOTO: Fast flowing water at Josephine Falls near Innisfail. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
FILE PHOTO: Fast flowing water at Josephine Falls near Innisfail. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said initial reports were two people were located upstream and two were downstream.

He said there were no reports of injuries and technicians were in the water attempting to reach them.

More details to come.

josephine falls swimmers trapped water rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’Tinder pro’ shares tips for swiping success in Burnett

        premium_icon ’Tinder pro’ shares tips for swiping success in Burnett

        Dating Meet ‘Tinder Cowboy’ James, and believe me ladies, this isn’t his first rodeo.

        Jobs axed as administrator takes over major fashion brand

        premium_icon Jobs axed as administrator takes over major fashion brand

        Business Fashion giant begins identifying stores that will close.

        Phone fraudster fleeces elderly pensioner

        premium_icon Phone fraudster fleeces elderly pensioner

        Crime Brian Fawcett warns others after his bank account was hacked.

        Kids hurt, killed after being declared safe

        premium_icon Kids hurt, killed after being declared safe

        News Dozens die, 1500 hurt on Qld Child Safety watch