Four-pack toilet paper limit at Woolworths

4th Mar 2020 8:27 AM

Retail giant Woolworths will limit customers to four packs of toilet paper per transaction after supermarket shelves were stripped in recent days because of a coronavirus-led panic.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is urging Australians to stay calm despite the spread of COVID-19, and on Tuesday consulted with Coles and Woolworths about how the virus was impacting on supply chains and consumer behaviour.

Woolworths said the four-pack limit would shore up stock levels in the face of "higher than usual demand".

"Woolworths has today moved to apply a quantity limit on toilet paper packs to ensure more customers have access to these products," the company said in a statement.

"The purchase limit of four packs per customer transaction applies in-store and online."

Kimberly-Clark, which manufactures toilet paper, is opening up their manufacturing lines in South Australia to deal with the shortages.

