Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Four injured in bus, car crash near Townsville school

by KEAGAN ELDER
3rd Aug 2020 11:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Four people have been injured in a crash involving a bus and car near a Townsville high school.

Paramedics were called to the crash at the corner of Gouldian Ave and South Vickers Rd, Condon, nearby Thuringowa State High School.

Four patients suffered minor injuries and are being assessed by paramedics.

The crash happened about 9.40am.

In a separate incident, a patient became entrapped in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Riverway Dr, Allambie Lane at Rasmussen shortly after 10am.

The patient has since been freed from the wreckage.

Paramedics are one scene.

MORE NEWS

Pipe spat: State ditches 'measly' Federal cash

'Critical week': No new cases but that may change

Man suffers head injuries in tractor incident

 

 

 

Originally published as Four injured in bus, car crash near school

More Stories

bus crash car crash crash high school townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Smart Phone! Dead Driver!

      Smart Phone! Dead Driver!
      • 3rd Aug 2020 10:12 AM

      Top Stories

        Qld businesses’ life expectancy revealed

        premium_icon Qld businesses’ life expectancy revealed

        Business As the devastating effects of the pandemic lockdown persist, a shock new survey reveals how much time Queensland businesses believe they have left.

        TOP 10: News you may have missed

        premium_icon TOP 10: News you may have missed

        News CATCH UP: Here are the top 10 stories from the Western Downs region:

        Eight jobs in Chinchilla you can apply for right now

        premium_icon Eight jobs in Chinchilla you can apply for right now

        News APPLY NOW: From bar work to maintenance, here are eight jobs you can apply for...

        Man abused police and called them ‘c--ts’ outside Dalby pub

        premium_icon Man abused police and called them ‘c--ts’ outside Dalby pub

        Crime THE man was first asked to leave after becoming involved in a fight with a female...