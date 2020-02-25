Menu
TSS PHOTO: Queensland Ambulance Service. generic. QAS. Ambulance.
Four critical as crash shuts Bruce Highway

Ashley Pillhofer
25th Feb 2020 6:52 AM | Updated: 7:18 AM
THE Bruce Highway is closed south of Mackay after a serious crash at Carmila.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 4am where a truck and vehicle collided.

It is understood the vehicles involved were a B-double truck and a camper van, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said. 

A rescue helicopter has landed at the Ilbilbie Roadhouse where four critical patients are being assessed by paramedics.

A statement from RACQ CQ Rescue said it would transport one patient. 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews cut one person from the van just after 6am.

A QFES spokeswoman said that person was now free, but still in the vehicle.

Police say the road will remain closed for a number of hours and that motorists should expect delays.

The Forensic Crash Unit has attended. 

