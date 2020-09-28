Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The scene of the Brisbane stabbing overnight.
The scene of the Brisbane stabbing overnight.
Crime

Four charged with attempted murder after CBD stabbing

by Cormac Pearson
28th Sep 2020 5:23 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Four men in their late teens have been charged with attempted murder after a terrifying stabbing in the Brisbane CBD on Friday night.

A 16-year-old boy was found with stab wounds to his front and back after an altercation involving four others in the Queen Street Mall about 10.30pm.

 

Blood seen on the ground in Queen Street Mall. Picture: Nathan Edwards
Blood seen on the ground in Queen Street Mall. Picture: Nathan Edwards

 

Police said the boy had also been punched.

An 18-year-old Underwood man, 18-year-old Heathwood man, 19-year-old Runcorn man and a 19-year-old Kuraby man were on Sunday charged with one count each of attempted murder, armed robbery, acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and going armed so as to cause fear.

 

Police inspect the scene from McDonald's. Picture: Nathan Edwards
Police inspect the scene from McDonald's. Picture: Nathan Edwards

 

The boy was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital for treatment where he was in a stable condition and his injuries include a collapsed lung.

The four men will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.

 

Originally published as Four charged with attempted murder after CBD stabbing

More Stories

brisbane crime queen street stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kindergarten’s bright future powered by the sun

        Premium Content Kindergarten’s bright future powered by the sun

        Community COUNCIL and Iolar Operational Services have joined forces to provide renewable energy to a Western Downs kindergarten.

        Calls for action on disease striking at heart of Darling Downs

        Premium Content Calls for action on disease striking at heart of Darling...

        Health The Darling Downs-Maranoa region is among the nation’s 20 worst hot spots for both...

        Western Downs energy backed by industry ahead of election

        Premium Content Western Downs energy backed by industry ahead of election

        Politics AN AUSTRALIAN industry association for oil and gas has outlined reforms to...

        Woman flees Roma on hotel fraud charges

        Premium Content Woman flees Roma on hotel fraud charges

        Crime DALBY Magistrates Court heard of the troubled few weeks a 47-year-old woman had...