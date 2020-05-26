Menu
St George Police have stepped up their fight against drugs, charging four people with drug related crimes. Photo: John Gass
News

Four charged in southwest Queensland drug bust

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
26th May 2020 5:00 AM
A TOWN-wide crack down on drug use and supply has seen four people charged and large quantities of illicit drugs seized by St George police.

On May 20, police intercepted a vehicle on the Balonne Highway at St George, where a large quantity of amphetamine was located.

A 30-year-old male from outside the region was arrested and transported to St George Police station where he was later issued a notice to appear in the Magistrates Court for offences relating to the Drug Misuse act.

Three days later, police charged three more people on drug matters.

A 27-year-old St George man was intercepted on Arthur St on Saturday, where police found a quantity of methylamphetamine on his person.

He was issued a notice to appear in St George Magistrates Court.

That same day, a 39-year-old man was intercepted on Victoria St, St George when police noticed he was acting in 'a suspicious manner'.

Acting Senior Sergeant Cameron Simmons said during investigation, police established the man had supplied marijuana.

He was issued a notice to appear in the St George Magistrates Court for supplying a dangerous drug.

On the same day, police intercepted a 32-year-old woman from St George on Victoria St and found a quantity of marijuana.

She was issued a notice to appear for offences according to the Drug Misuse Act.

Act Snr Sgt Simmons said police were seeking community support in tackling the scourge of drugs in town.

"Police are requesting any information from the pubic in relation to drug possession, manufacturing or supplying," he said.

"Police request the public to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."

