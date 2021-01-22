Menu
GOING TO COURT: Four Dalby men will face court on January 27 for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery. Picture: File
Crime

Four armed men arrested after frightening Dalby home invasion

Sam Turner
22nd Jan 2021 9:55 AM
Four men have been charged for their alleged involvement in a frightening armed robbery in Dalby.

Police will allege the four Dalby men kicked in the front door of a Hallinan Ct home about 6pm on Thursday, January 21.

Allegedly armed with a short wooden club, police say the four offenders damaged property inside the dwelling, and stole the victim’s TV.

The horrifying ordeal was over in minutes, with the four offenders allegedly fleeing on foot.

Dalby police apprehended them a half an hour later.

The four men were charged with entering a dwelling with intent using threatening violence while in company, armed robbery, and wilful damage.

They will face Dalby Magistrates Court on January 27.

