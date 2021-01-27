Four alleged armed robbers in Dalby home invasion face court

FIRST MENTION: Four men have faced Dalby Magistrates Court following an alleged armed robbery on January 21. Picture: Brendan Francis

Four men allegedly involved in a brazen daylight home invasion in Dalby have been identified.

Brendan Leonard Ernst, Mike Anthony Lengua, Jack Daniel Webb, and Da-el Eldine Duncan faced Dalby Magistrates Court on January 25, each charged with entering a dwelling with intent threatening violence while armed in company, robbery, and wilful damage.

Mr Duncan was also charged with possessing dangerous drugs.

The alleged robbery occurred about 6pm on January 21, with police alleging the four men kicked in the front door of a Hallinan Ct address to gain entry.

It’s alleged the men damaged property inside the residence, and also stole a TV.

Police will allege one of the men was armed with a short wooden club.

The ordeal was over in a matter of minutes, with police apprehending all suspects a half an hour later.

Their cases were adjourned to March 26 as they await a brief of evidence.