FOUND: Missing Chinchilla teenager located by police

MISSING GIRL: Chinchilla police searching for a 13-year-old local girl missing since April 14 believe she may be in the Toowoomba or Brisbane areas.

MISSING GIRL: Chinchilla police searching for a 13-year-old local girl missing since April 14 believe she may be in the Toowoomba or Brisbane areas.

UPDATE 4.40PM, APRIL 27:

The 13-year-old girl reported missing from Chinchilla has been located safe and well.

Police would like to express their thanks to members of the community.



EARLIER:



Chinchilla police are searching for a 13-year-old local girl missing since April 14, and believe she may be in the Toowoomba or Brisbane areas.

The girl left her Chinchilla home about 10.30pm on April 14, and has failed to return or keep in contact with family.

Concerns are held for her safety and wellbeing, and anyone with any information in relation to her whereabouts is asked to immediately contact police.

She is described as caucasian, approximately 150cm tall with a slim build, long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the girl’s whereabouts is urged to contact police.