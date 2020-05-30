FOUND: Luxury car stolen for 270km+ joy ride to Chinchilla

ON THE HUNT: Police are monitoring a suspected stolen vehicle.

UPDATE: 8:30AM, May 30

POLICE have located the stolen Mercedes E250 in Chinchilla overnight, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman has confirmed.

“The vehicle was located bogged in a grass paddock east of Windmill Street, Chinchilla between Dudley St and Base Camp,” she said.

“No one has been charged in relation to this matter and investigations are continuing.”

The vehicle has been impounded.

UPDATE: 3.45PM, May 28

POLICE have confirmed a vehicle was stolen from a Fraser Coast location and driven to Chinchilla.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the Mercedes Benz sedan was stolen from a Lachlan Ct location at Kawungan in Hervey Bay on Wednesday.

“It was stolen early hours of yesterday morning,” he said.

“It’s been sighted in Chinchilla today.”

The direct distance from Kawungan to Chinchilla is over 270km, well over the 150km limit imposed by the Queensland Government’s COVID-19 restrictions.

The spokesman said the incident is related to criminal offences, including stealing.

“If you see it, contact police immediately.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

CHINCHILLA police are currently monitoring a possible stolen car.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed police were called at 1.40pm when they began monitoring the suspected stolen Mercedes.