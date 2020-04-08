Former Tyrell detective fined $10k

Gary Jubelin has been fined after being found guilty by at the Downing Centre Local Court.

Former NSW detective Gary Jubelin has been fined $10,000 for making illegal recordings of a person of interest in the case of missing child William Tyrrell.

Jubelin was found guilty of unlawful conduct on Monday while he led the long-time investigation into William Tyrrell's disappearance.

The former detective chief inspector contested allegations he unlawfully recorded four conversations with the Tyrrell family's elderly neighbour Paul Savage in 2017 and 2018.

However, in a lengthy three-and-a-half-hour judgment handed down on Monday, Downing Centre Local Court magistrate Ross Hudson was scathing in his criticism of Jubelin's pursuit of Mr Savage.

"This was above and beyond legality," Mr Hudson said "This was 'I'm going after Savage'." Mr Hudson described Jubelin's testimony as an "untenable and unbelievable version" constructed to "fit into the defence" of the protection of his lawful rights.

He said the detective pursued the elderly widower "in the hope that against the tide of evidence, or lack thereof, that he would for some reason crack". He said at no point did Mr Savage know he was being recorded. While Mr Savage was the subject of surveillance warrants at the time, the devices used by Jubelin to record the conversations were not authorised.

Jubelin - who quit the force in 2019 - defended the recordings, saying they were made to protect himself in the event Mr Savage made a complaint or self-harmed. But Mr Hudson rejected his assertions that he did so to protect his lawful interests.

"What evidence is there? There's no DNA, no fingerprints, no one saw him go to the backyard where William Tyrrell was … He's picked Mr Savage and he's pursuing him at all costs," Mr Hudson said.

Missing boy William Tyrrell. Picture: AAP

William vanished in September 2014 while playing at his foster grandmother's home in Kendall on the NSW mid-north coast.

No one has been charged over his disappearance. Mr Savage denies any involvement.

During the 10-day hearing earlier this year, Jubelin aired claims that then- homicide commander Superintendent Scott Cook in 2017 said "no one cares" about the missing toddler.

Supt Cook denied the accusation and NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller issued a statement supporting him, describing him as "exemplifying the definition of a leader".

William's foster mother said Supt Cook made similar remarks to her in 2019.

Originally published as Former Tyrell detective fined $10k