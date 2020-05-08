Former Suns player to enter Big Brother house

A former AFL player admits he is terrible at footy but is planning to make his mark as a contestant on reality show Big Brother Australia.

Daniel Gorringe, who was drafted for the Gold Coast Suns in 2010, is the second person confirmed to enter the 2020 Big Brother house in five weeks.

The 27-year-old, described as a big tall class clown who is terrible at football, said he is coming into the house to be his "unique, funny, weirdo" self and play to his strengths - making people laugh and being an honest, genuine guy.

Mat Garrick from Broken Hill was the first person confirmed to enter the 2020 Big Brother house last week.

Mr Gorringe said he expects to be the life of the party, entertaining the 20 housemates with his humour and antics.

Introducing Big Brother housemate, Daniel. This

former AFL pro knows his way around a footy

field but he’s never played a game like this before.

BBAU, this June on @Channel7. 🏉

This is the not the first time he has been on our screens. He played AFL for the Suns and Carlton in 2015, before turning to a career in real estate.

Daniel said he felt bad for clubs that picked him up because "you got to be able to get the ball - and I couldn't get the ball".

A desire to push himself again, along with a little nudge from girlfriend Ana, saw him apply for Big Brother 2020.

He said people who are fake, annoying, or act like they are better than everyone else will grind his gears.

Also, those who "don't clean up, chew loudly, talk too much and have terrible stories".

Daniel admits he has a bit of a temper and can act on impulse but thinks his time in the house will help him mature and "get a tan" for his pale skin.

After six years off our screens, 20 housemates are back in the Big Brother House, which will be located in North Head, Manly.

The custom built-house will be fitted with cameras and microphones recording their movements, 24 hours a day, and will be broadcast on Channel 7.

This season, housemates will nominate and evict each other from the house.

If Mr Gorringe wins the $250,000 prize money he plans to look after his family, go on a holiday, buy a golden retriever and put down a house deposit.

