The Queensland top cop who busted bikie networks has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner of the Australian Federal Police, signalling shake-ups to come
Crime

Former bikie headkicker appointed to federal police

by Renee Viellaris
2nd Jan 2020 12:29 PM
QUEENSLAND'S former bikie headkicker Brett Pointing has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Operations to the Australian Federal Police.

The appointment reveals the AFP will undergo a transformation and shift priorities under new no-nonsense Commissioner Reece Kershaw.

AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw at Canberra Airport. Picture Kym Smith
Mr Pointing was a former QPS Deputy Commissioner, who from 2013-15, was in charge of Taskforce Maxima, the successful ongoing operation aimed at busting the state's out-of-control bikies.

In the 21 months that Mr Pointing ran Maxima, 2270 people had been arrested on 6654 charges.

Widely viewed as Queensland's next police commissioner, Mr Pointing shocked many colleagues when he resigned in 2015 after 40 years in the job.

 

Deputy Commissioner Brett Pointing. Picture: Mike Batterham
In 2018, he was appointed chief executive of the Australian Live Exporters Council but resigned last year.

The decorated career of Mr Pointing started when he joined the Queensland Police Service Academy as a 15-year-old, the last group of police cadets to complete years 11 and 12 there.

He graduated in 1981 and was part of the mounted police unit that served during the 1982 Commonwealth Games in Brisbane.

