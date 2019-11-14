Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Bushfires
Bushfires
News

Former QFES commissioner to address bushfire forum

Matthew Newton
by
12th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Lee Johnson hopes this evening's bushfire forum will raise people's awareness of the changing bushfire seasons.

Mr Johnson is one of several speakers taking part at the Toowoomba Escarpment Bushfire Forum at Toowoomba TAFE tonight. 

He said that with the changing climate, Australia was experiencing more periods of higher bushfire intensity - and people needed to be prepared. 

"Bushfire hasn't been traditionally Queensland's number one natural hazard. That's starting very much to change," he said. 

Mr Johnson was a Commissioner with QFES for 13 years and is a member of the Emergency Leaders for Climate Action Group. 

The forum will also hear from USQ Senior Lecturer Dr Barbara Ryan, town planner Adam Cowell, and QFES safety staff. 

The forum will take place at the A Block lecture theatre at Toowoomba TAFE from 6-8pm. 

More Stories

Show More
bushfire escarpment mount lofty toowoomba business toowoomba development toowoomba list
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Deadly' fight leaves local banned from every pub

        premium_icon 'Deadly' fight leaves local banned from every pub

        News A history of public nuisances leaves one local banned from every bar in the western Queensland town.

        • 12th Feb 2020 6:00 AM
        Store owner held at knife point

        premium_icon Store owner held at knife point

        News A robbery with violence has occurred at a Dalby shop.

        Mayor warns Dalby on alert for ‘high threat’ of more floods

        premium_icon Mayor warns Dalby on alert for ‘high threat’ of more floods

        News ‘There is a serious risk’: mayor Paul McVeigh.

        More southwest land unlocked for CSG exploration

        premium_icon More southwest land unlocked for CSG exploration

        News More than 7000 square kilometres of land is being opened up for mining and gas in...