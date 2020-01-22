Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Australian Nathan Baggaley in action at the 2004 Athens Olympic Games.
Australian Nathan Baggaley in action at the 2004 Athens Olympic Games.
Water Sports

Former Olympian denied bail over alleged $210m cocaine plot

22nd Jan 2020 1:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

World champion kayaker and Olympic silver medallist Nathan Baggaley has been denied bail for a second time following his alleged involvement in a botched plan to import $210 million worth of cocaine with his brother.

Baggaley's bail application was dismissed in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday after proceedings held in a closed court.

Australian Nathan Baggaley in action at the 2004 Athens Olympic Games.
Australian Nathan Baggaley in action at the 2004 Athens Olympic Games.

Baggaley is accused of buying a $100,000 boat his brother and another man allegedly used to collect almost 600kg of cocaine from a larger vessel off the northern NSW coast in 2018.

More Stories

Show More
canoeing cocaine nathan baggaley olympics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NBN customers paying more for the same speeds

        premium_icon NBN customers paying more for the same speeds

        Technology Customers who switch across to the National Broadband Network are getting dudded on deals that leaves them financially worse off, the competition watchdog says.

        Wildlife saviours safeguarding our local animals

        premium_icon Wildlife saviours safeguarding our local animals

        News Volunteer group Water for Wildlife has sparked up in Chinchilla with the aim to...

        Dad punches 15-y-o daughter’s adult boyfriend

        premium_icon Dad punches 15-y-o daughter’s adult boyfriend

        News Pushed to breaking point, this father snapped

        Roma’s worst Tinder profiles revealed

        premium_icon Roma’s worst Tinder profiles revealed

        News These are the worst southwest Tinder profiles - is your's here?