PICTURE PERFECT: Judy and Brian Harms have started up their very own business on the Western Downs. Pic: Supplied
News

Former nurse starts up magical Western Downs Business

Peta McEachern
31st Jul 2020 8:45 AM
THE Western Downs is a hot spot for those wanting to celebrate their special day immersed in country chic vibes - and a local couple from Dalby have decided to make their mark in the industry with a new wedding venue.

In 2019 Queensland Government data revealed Dalby is the popular choice for brides and grooms to be – and the new venue is only 10 minutes out from the town on the Bunya Highway.

PICTURE PERFECT: Jubri’s Hideaway embodies chic country vibes, for that glamourous yet down the earth wedding mood brides are always envisioning. Pic: TSB - Jubri’s Hideaway
Created by couple Judy and Brian Harms, Jubri’s Hideaway is an informal, intimate venue that they describe as being country style boutique - perfect for smaller groups.

As a former age care nurse, Ms Harms said the move into the wedding business has been a major career change, but the transition has been smooth thanks to help from the Business Navigator Western Downs team.

“The advice and assistance we’ve received has been wonderful – from determining our target market, to pricing, to the website and introductions to other business owners,” she said.

“We feel fortunate to be building our business in the Western Downs and I’m looking forward to learning more over the next year from my business coach Suzie Wood.”

WHAT AN ENTRANCE: Jubri’s Hideaway embodies chic country vibes, for a that glamour’s yet down the earth wedding mood brides are always chasing. Pic: TSB - Jubri’s Hideaway
The couple have designed four unique locations for wedding ceremonies.

The Balinese Garden is an ideal choice for a dramatic entrance with brides walking through Balinese doors and making their way down the aisle to say ‘I do’ under a unique Balinese hut.

Then there is the Bush Garden which has a more relaxed country ambience with rustic photo opportunities at every turn.

For those envisioning the sound of water on their special day, the Water Garden is adjacent to a pool and fountain, Ms Harms said this space has a coastal vibe and The Birdcage is the smallest and most intimate of the garden spaces.

“We really wanted to offer that beautiful, rustic country feel to couples keen to marry in the Western Downs,” Ms Harms said.

“I’m thrilled that we have two weddings booked already and I’m keeping my fingers crossed that events continue to be permitted in regional Queensland.”

ON TREND: Jubri’s Hideaway embodies chic country vibes, for a that glamour’s yet down the earth wedding mood brides are always chasing. Pic: TSB - Jubri’s Hideaway
Ms Harms said business groups are also welcome at Jubri’s Hideaway, with a range of indoor and outdoor spaces available allowing teams to mix it up or be together.

“We’ve had a number of inquiries for business planning days from Brisbane companies,” she said.

“It seems executives are looking for that peaceful country feel without having to drive too far from the city.”

Jubri’s Hideaway also offers accommodation for up to ten in a three bedroom guesthouse and two luxury studio cabins.

Full details are available from www.jubrishideaway.com.au

