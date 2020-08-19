Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Former NRL star Ben Barba arrives at Mackay court
News

Former NRL star Ben Barba arrives at Mackay court

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
19th Aug 2020 9:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FORMER NRL star Ben Barba has arrived at Mackay Magistrates Court where it is expected he will plead guilty to three charges.

The Dally M winner is charged with assault occasioning bodily harm over an alleged incident involving his brother in law at McGuires pub on February 22 this year.

He is also charged with breaching his bail on July 18 by being within the Mackay Safe Night Precinct.

It is also alleged he breached a community service order handed down last year.

The case is expected to be finalised later this morning.

Ben Barba with his solicitor Campbell MacCallum arrive at Mackay Magistrates Court. Picture: Janessa Ekert
Ben Barba with his solicitor Campbell MacCallum arrive at Mackay Magistrates Court. Picture: Janessa Ekert
ben barba mackay court and crime mackay crime mackay magistrates court
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community consultation date set for Tara Pool Masterplan

        Premium Content Community consultation date set for Tara Pool Masterplan

        News THE Western Downs council is hosting a community information session for the contested Tara Pool Mater Plan in August.

        Western Downs businesses selected for global program

        Premium Content Western Downs businesses selected for global program

        Business NAMED: Full list of businesses picked for exclusive exporting program.

        Woman caught driving defective car unlicensed twice in one day

        Premium Content Woman caught driving defective car unlicensed twice in one...

        News A Chinchilla woman faced court on six charges after blatantly ignoring directions...

        PM’s plea for relaxed border rules

        Premium Content PM’s plea for relaxed border rules

        News PM’s plea for ‘critical’ border relaxations