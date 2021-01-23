Former model’s $8 fitness trick

Australian fitness star Danielle Robertson has revealed the tool she used to sculpt her body in just under a year - and they cost less than 10 bucks.

If there is one question Aussie fitness trainer Danielle Robertson gets asked all the time - it's how she builds such a sculptured booty.

The 26-year-old, who is the owner of DB Fitness & DB Active, said she has definitely seen the popularity of glute training grow in recent times.

"It's often my most highly requested workout," Danielle tells news.com.au

"The gluteus maximus is the largest muscle in the body and strong glutes are important for more than just their aesthetic appeal.

"I have always had to train glutes for athletic performance but I love training for glute growth as well."

Fitness star Danielle Robertson in 2015. Picture: Instagram/dannibelle

Danielle, who was scouted as model at the age of 15, decided to leave the industry in her early 20s to persue a career in fitness.

As a national triple jump athlete, she instead wanted to focus her attention on fitness and education and went on to build a cult following of 1 million Instagram followers.

"When I returned from international modelling placement I decided modelling wasn't for me," Danielle said. "It was a great experience and I wouldn't change what I learnt from working in that industry but it wasn't something I wanted to continue with.

"When I returned home, all I wanted to do was be everything I was restricted from being while I was modelling."

But she noticed the biggest change to her booty when she began using resistance bands which can cost as little as $8. Picture: Instagram/dannibelle

It was at this moment she began to train herself "properly".

"I fuelled my body right and transformed my body. Shortly after, I gained my personal training qualifications so I could help other people smash their fitness goals too."

In 2015, over just one year, she managed to completely overhaul her body - and that's when she also noticed a change to her booty.

"It took a few months for my body to completely change after I finished modelling, but I had muscle memory on my side," Danielle said.

"When I started adding resistance bands to my workouts and lifting weights I noticed the biggest change in my glutes.

"Still to this day, I will always use my resistance band in all of my home and gym-based workouts."

In fact, the very first fitness program she created was titled Home Grown Booty, with most of her workouts today focusing on the body part.

Danielle, who was a long and triple jumper, said modelling was a direct contradiction to everything she was as an athlete. Picture: Instagram/dannibelle

After quitting the industry, she went on to transform her body and eventually built a fitness empire – founding Dannibelle Fitness. Picture: Instagram/dannibelle

"If I can help women build the peach of their dreams, then you better believe I'm going to keep creating plenty of booty building workouts for them," she laughed.

Depending on the material, you can nab a resistance band anywhere from $8 at Kmart to fabric versions like Danielle's for $24.

But the Queensland-based fitness star wants to remind people that it takes time to build "glorious glutes".

"So if you stick to a good routine, any booty workout can be a great workout," she said.

Danielle, who was just a teen when she was poached by an agency, said it wasn't until she began lifting weights after parting ways with the modelling industry that she realised how much her body changed.

Danielle said when she started working out with resistance bands (booty bands) she noticed the biggest change in her glutes. Picture: Instagram/dannibelle

She said glute training is often her most highly requested workout. Picture: Instagram/dannibelle

"I saw a dramatic difference in my body shape over the last couple of years," she said.

The 26-year-old who is also studying law, she said during her time as a model she exercised and ate to keep her body at an "industry standard size", adding that it had the most impact during her time as a triple jump athlete.

"Every training session I did was essentially the opposite of the type of exercise I was prescribed by my agency which was generally just pilates and walking," she said.

Danielle put it down to not being educated enough around health and fitness.

"There is so much misleading information out there about fitness and diets that I found myself getting caught up in fad diets and fitness trends," she explained.

Today, Danielle's diet includes plenty of protein, vegetables, carbs and healthy fats.

"I don't count calories, I never have and it's unlikely that I ever will," she said.

"It's not that I don't see the value in this method but sometimes I think people get too hung up on the calories and don't see food as fuel for the body."

The Gold Coast fitness star said to see results in terms of muscle/booty growth you need to make sure you're fuelling yourself right.

"I want my fitness routine, my diet and my results to have longevity and therefore I need it to be sustainable, flexible and above all, enjoyable," she said.

Danielle said she now feels much stronger and happier. Picture: Instagram/dannibelle

‘I love feeling strong and I love that I chose to do it for myself and not for anyone else’. Picture: Instagram/dannibelle

Danielle, who is also a law student, said she loves "feeling strong".

"I love that I chose to do it for myself and not for anyone else," she said.

"Building my strength also built my confidence and it has made me feel much more secure in myself which affects all aspects of my life including relationships and business."

