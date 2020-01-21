Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ex-Logan mayor Luke Smith arrives at Beenleigh Magistrates Court in Beenleigh today. Picture: Glenn Hunt
Ex-Logan mayor Luke Smith arrives at Beenleigh Magistrates Court in Beenleigh today. Picture: Glenn Hunt
News

Former mayor’s alleged boast to developers

Alex Treacy
by and Alex Treacy
21st Jan 2020 12:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER adviser to Luke Smith has told a court that the former Logan mayor told developers he had the ability to "influence and change" restrictions on development applications.

$1 FOR 28 DAYS: FULL DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION

Mark Robert Pascoe, Mr Smith's campaign manager in 2016 before becoming a policy adviser, claimed the conversation happened "numerous times" between Mr Smith, who was then the council's economic development chair before he was elected mayor, and developer SKL Cables, which had lodged a DA for a 15-storey building at 22 Carol Ave, Springwood.

The court heard SKL Cables also donated more than $40,000 to Mr Smith's election fund, Logan Futures.

Ex-Logan mayor Luke Smith arrives at Beenleigh Magistrates Court mobbed by media. Picture: Glenn Hunt.
Ex-Logan mayor Luke Smith arrives at Beenleigh Magistrates Court mobbed by media. Picture: Glenn Hunt.

The former mayor of Logan is in court today to find out whether he will stand trial for offences allegedly uncovered by the Crime and Corruption Commission's Operation Belcarra.

Timothy Luke Smith, 50, elected as Luke Smith, is charged with two counts of perjury, relating to statements he allegedly gave to the CCC as part of their 2017 investigations, one of failing to update his register of interests, and one of official corruption in his former role as mayor.

The committal hearing in Beenleigh Magistrates Court is listed to run for five days.

More to come

More Stories

Show More
court ex-mayor logan luke smith mayor

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Midnight storm lashed Chinchilla

        premium_icon Midnight storm lashed Chinchilla

        News In a welcome addition to the already wet weekend, isolated and patchy rain smashed Chinchilla last night waking locals and disrupting power supply.

        Southwest locals' funniest excuses for committing crimes

        premium_icon Southwest locals' funniest excuses for committing crimes

        News Odd excuses criminals have offered for illegal acts.

        Dalby arson-accused face court

        premium_icon Dalby arson-accused face court

        News The two men fronted court this morning for allegedly burning down an abandoned...

        Rural teenagers more likely to ride with drunk drivers

        premium_icon Rural teenagers more likely to ride with drunk drivers

        News New RACQ statistics have revealed the startling number who admitted to getting in...