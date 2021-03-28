Former lover dobbed ex into police for weapons

IN COURT: Cruize James Reginald Rapata’s ex girlfriend dobbed him into police for illegal weapons. Pic: Kevin Farmer

A Chinchilla woman was packing up her belonging in preparation for a move when she found a taser and knuckle duster which belonged to her former lover, Cruize James Reginald Rapata.

Police prosecutor Derrick Brady told the Chinchilla Magistrates Court the woman decided to take the illegal weapons to the local cop shop on December 22, 2020.

Sergeant Brady said when police questioned the 26-year-old on March 4, he made full admissions to the items, resulting in a date with the Chinchilla courthouse.

On Thursday, March 25, Rapata pleaded guilty in court to unlawful possession of a category A, B or M weapon, and unlawful possession of a category D, H, or R weapon.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop fined the young father $350 for both offences.

No conviction was recorded.