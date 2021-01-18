Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Catherine Benjamin was vice-captain at Somerville House.
Catherine Benjamin was vice-captain at Somerville House.
News

Former elite school vice-captain found dead

by Staff writers
18th Jan 2021 7:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A former vice-captain of the prestigious Somerville House school has been found dead after going missing in an "out of character" disappearance.

Catherine (Kate) Benjamin, 19, who graduated from the elite girls' college in 2019 and was a competitive runner, was last seen leaving Bond University at Robina on the Gold Coast mid-afternoon on January 14.

Catherine (Kate) Benjamin. Picture: Facebook
Catherine (Kate) Benjamin. Picture: Facebook

 

Catherine Benjamin after her win in the Queensland Girls Secondary Schools Sports Association competition in 2018.
Catherine Benjamin after her win in the Queensland Girls Secondary Schools Sports Association competition in 2018.


Police issued urgent alerts last week, seeking assistance from the community to help locate Ms Benjamin and expressing "concerns for Kate as her disappearance is out of character".

Ms Benjamin's body was located early on Saturday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said her death was being treated as non-suspicious, and the cause of death was a matter for the coroner.

Originally published as Former elite school vice-captain found dead

More Stories

missing person tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RAIN INCOMING: Storms forecast for Western Downs

        Premium Content RAIN INCOMING: Storms forecast for Western Downs

        Weather A thunderstorm forecast for the Western and Darling Downs will see the region drenched with liquid gold. DETAILS HERE:

        Qld on track for restrictions to ease

        Premium Content Qld on track for restrictions to ease

        News Latest case details a day after national hotspot status revoked

        ‘Achilles heel’: Unemployment holding back QLD recovery

        Premium Content ‘Achilles heel’: Unemployment holding back QLD recovery

        News QLD’s high unemployment ‘Achilles heel’ to economic recovery

        Queensland drought-declared communities secure $5m

        Premium Content Queensland drought-declared communities secure $5m

        News $5 million in funding will be available for community groups, councils...