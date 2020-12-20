Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Former deputy PM Doug Anthony dies

by Staff reporter
20th Dec 2020 1:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only
Doug Anthony, former deputy prime minister, in 1979.
Doug Anthony, former deputy prime minister, in 1979.

Former deputy prime minister and Nationals leader Doug Anthony has died at the age of 90.

Mr Anthony was leader of the Country Party/National Party for 12 years and deputy prime minister for nearly 10, influencing coalition policies for much of the 1970s and 1980s.

In a statement, Mr Anthony's family said he died peacefully in the Heritage Lodge aged-care home in Murwillumbah, northeast NSW.

"Although Doug was privileged to serve the people of Australia in high office, he always considered his family to be his greatest legacy and contribution to the world," the family statement said.

"He was very much a man of the Tweed region, and it is fitting that he should depart this life from within the community that he loved so much.

"His family is tremendously proud of his legacy. While always very humble, he made a lasting contribution to the nation, and particularly to people in country Australia."

He is survived by his wife Margot, his three children and nine grandchildren.

Originally published as Former deputy PM Doug Anthony dies

More Stories

doug anthony editors picks politics tributes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dalby police attempt to intercept dangerous car

        Premium Content Dalby police attempt to intercept dangerous car

        Breaking Police were put on alert after there were reports an overloaded car was driving “all over the road” in the Western Downs. MORE DETAILS:

        Council invests $645k into community infrastructure

        Premium Content Council invests $645k into community infrastructure

        Council News Twenty groups across the Western Downs will share in a huge investment to improve...

        Chinchilla races make decision after splash of wet weather

        Premium Content Chinchilla races make decision after splash of wet weather

        News The Chinchilla Race Club has revealed their plans for the Pro Crew Chinchilla Cup...

        Man hospitalised after frightening rollover near Dalby

        Premium Content Man hospitalised after frightening rollover near Dalby

        News Paramedics rushed to reports a man had been injured in a single vehicle rollover...