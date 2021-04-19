Former Dalby landscaper has green thumb with drugs

A former landscaper’s covert drug operation was uncovered by police after a search found a marijuana plant and several seedlings on his property.

Daniel Thomas Clifton faced Dalby Magistrates Court on April 6, charged with producing and possessing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils, and driving with a relevant drug in his system.

The court heard police from Dalby’s Criminal Investigation Branch executed a raid on Clifton’s home about 1pm on February 2, in the search for illegal drugs.

Police prosecutor sergeant Chris Hutchins said a large marijuana plant was discovered in Clifton’s chicken pen, along with 21 small seedlings in black pots in a covered area.

Sergeant Hutchins said police then found pipes, and 2.4g of marijuana.

The incident that precipitated this search occurred on February 24 at 2.11pm, when Clifton returned a positive reading to THC during a roadside drug test along Condamine Street.

Duty lawyer Jessica Hine told the court the 46-year-old father had severely broken his foot in 2020, and had used marijuana for pain relief.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Clifton that he should stay away from drugs, citing the mental health issues that arise from regular marijuana use.

Clifton pleaded guilty and was given a $900 fine for the drug offences.

He was then fined $200 for driving with a relevant drug in his system, and disqualified from driving for one month.

No convictions were recorded.

