Peter Quinnel, member of the British Ex Services Association
News

Former British serviceman fondly remembered by his friends

Matthew Newton
10th Jun 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:45 AM
THE British Ex-Services Association has paid tribute to Peter Quinnel, after he passed away at the age of 92.

Mr Quinnel was born on April 4, 1928, and served in the Middle East after World War II.

He arrived in Australia by ship on January 1, 1950, and moved to the Darling Downs soon afterwards.

He spent the better part of his career working for himself as a builder/subcontractor.

A BESA spokesman said Mr Quinnel was a valued member of the organisation.

"He organised the weekly lottery for many years for us," the spokesman said.

"Peter got around to many of the activities of the BESA; his two daughters Christine and Shane drove him to wherever he had to go, including Anzac Day and other military events.

"He will be missed but never forgotten."

Mr Quinnel passed away on May 24 and a service was held for him on May 30.

 
