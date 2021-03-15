Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Offbeat

Forget the Man in the Moon, meet Cowboy in the Clouds

by Will Zwar
15th Mar 2021 6:51 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

DARWIN skies regularly put on a show as storms roll across the harbour during the wet season, with Darwin photographer Daz Connor's shot showing just how brilliant they can be.

"That's the most realistic cloud I've seen in my life, straight away I saw a cowboy in a hat with a gun," he said.

 

MORE TOP STORIES

Three arrested over weapons after huge street brawl involving about 20 people

Mitchell St Hilton Hotel evacuated after guest finds bomb threat note

Public to offer feedback on Nuttall Pl closure

Larrakia woman Megan Waters named the co host of Yokayi Footy's second season

 

"He was there for ages, a good half an hour … standing on the rockfall between Mindil Beach and Cullen Bay lining up an Inpex gas tanker."

Community Newsletter SignUp

Mr Connor said Darwin was the best place in the world to enjoy cloud formations and colours in the sky and he would lap up the final months of what had been an impressive year.

"Every night I'm out there taking photos, it's unbelievable. there's nowhere like it in the world, photo opportunities are endless, every night you photograph something special," he said.

"I'm loving the wet season and photography wise it's the best time of year, it's absolutely stunning."

Originally published as Forget the Man in the Moon, meet Darwin's Cowboy in the Clouds

More Stories

clouds darwin editors picks offbeat weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen injured after nasty quad bike rollover in Chinchilla

        Premium Content Teen injured after nasty quad bike rollover in Chinchilla

        News Paramedics rushed to reports the teenager had been injured in a crash at a private Western Downs property.

        Dalby teen arrested for allegedly abusing police

        Premium Content Dalby teen arrested for allegedly abusing police

        Crime Police attended a residence in relation to another matter, where it’s alleged the...

        Council to erect huge tourist attraction in Western Downs

        Premium Content Council to erect huge tourist attraction in Western Downs

        Council News Jandowae will receive a brand new promotional art piece to encourage tourism in the...

        Young driver pinned travelling 154km/h on Warrego Highway

        Premium Content Young driver pinned travelling 154km/h on Warrego Highway

        Crime Police intercepted the young man after he was observed travelling more than 50km/h...