Temperatures are expected to plunge to 3 degrees at Miles this week.
FORECAST: Chinchilla headed for a chilly week

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@chinchillanews.com.au
17th May 2020 5:00 PM
THE MERCURY at Chinchilla and Miles will plummet over the coming week with temperatures facing a sharp drop from Friday.

Meteorologist Alex Majthrowski from the Bureau of Meteorology said temperatures will be average at the start of the week but will drop after that.

“That’s going to do with an increased cloud in the area from about midweek onwards,” he said.

“There’ll be an increase in possible shower activity on Wednesday and Thursday.”

Chinchilla will see a minimum temperature of 9 degrees on Monday, 8 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday and 10 degrees on Thursday.

Friday is expected to be noticeably colder hitting a minimum of 6 degrees and a maximum of 19.

The temperature will drop even more on Saturday with a minimum of 4 degrees and maximum of 21.

“In general, light winds are expected throughout the forecast duration,” Dr Majthrowski said.

The temperature in Miles is expected to follow a similar pattern as Chinchilla this week.

Monday, Wednesday and Thursday’s minimum will be 9 degrees, with Tuesday having 8.

Friday will plummet to 6 degrees in Miles with the maximum expected to be 18.

Saturday will fall to a chilly 3 degrees with a maximum of 20.

“It’ll be mostly sunny, partly cloudy conditions,” Dr Majthrowski said.

“Exactly the same as Chinchilla to be honest.”

