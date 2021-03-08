Menu
ON THE MARKET: The Bellview Hotel has hit the real estate market, providing a rate opportunity to purchase a freehold establishment with huge potential. Picture: Fitzsimmons Real Estate
Property

FOR SALE: Western Downs hotel ready for new publicans

Sam Turner
8th Mar 2021 5:00 PM
A charming Western Downs Hotel has hit the real estate market for keen publicans ready to take on rewarding challenge.

The Bellview Hotel is up for sale, presenting a rare opportunity to purchase a freehold hotel with huge potential.

Located in the rich farming lands of Bell in the Western Downs, the pub sits in a town known for its hospitable locals, who embody the spirit of regional Queensland.

The Bellview Hotel. Picture: Fitzsimmons Real Estate

The two story timber building stands at a prominent location in proximity to the Bunya Hwy, overlooking picturesque agricultural land.

Contained within one acre of land, the charming country hotel consists of a main bar area, toilets, dining area, bench space, and second dining room.

The Bellview Hotel. Picture: Fitzsimmons Real Estate

The additional area could be utilised as a cafe to dish out warm coffees and tasty pastries to locals.

A second bar and eating area inhabits the back area of the hotel, featuring a wood fireplace and pool table.

As you head up the timber staircase, you are met with six elegant rooms ready for overnight stays, partnered with a manager’s zone with two bedrooms, a lounge, and living area.

The Bellview Hotel. Picture: Fitzsimmons Real Estate

Male and female toilets are also on site, and in good condition.

Guests can enjoy the spacious veranda, that offers views across vast farmlands and hills in the Western Downs.

If you’re worried about storage, the hotel contains a large steel shed with three roller doors, and two separated areas which are positioned out of sight, and out of mind.

The Bellview Hotel. Picture: Fitzsimmons Real Estate

The Bellview has undergone extensive renovations over the years, with new reverse cycle airconditioning units in the bar and eating areas, partnered with a new cold room fitted in the last two years.

Gas systems and the hotel’s power supply were also upgraded in the process.

The Bellview Hotel. Picture: Fitzsimmons Real Estate

The next owners of the Bellview Hotel will be able to enjoy a relaxed, laid-back lifestyle in region Queensland, with room available for potential renovations and upgrades.

Travellers regular pass through the town of Bell due to its proximity to the Bunya Mountains, and it’s location between Dalby and Kingaroy.

The Bellview Hotel. Picture: Fitzsimmons Real Estate

Access this untapped market, and become the publicans of the Bellview Hotel today.

For more information, contact Fitzsimmons Real Estate director Andrew Fitzsimmons on 4662 5311.

The Bellview Hotel. Picture: Fitzsimmons Real Estate

The Bellview Hotel. Picture: Fitzsimmons Real Estate
