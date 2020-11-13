FOR SALE: southwest property could sell for tens of millions

THE southwest district is no stranger to multimillion properties hitting the market, but experts believe one newly listed property could go for a humungous figure.

Dalkeith Station covers 15,411 hectares of pastoral land with productive soil and secure water resources, drawing water from dams, Bidgell Creek and two artesian bores.

Since being acquired by the Bradstreet family in 2012, the station has undergone major works including exclusion fencing, regrowth clearing, and livestock handling infrastructure.

Approximately 1850ha is currently arable for grain and fodder crops, with another 1500ha of previously farmed land has been sown to improve pasture.

While JLL Agribusiness agents are not commenting on the price, industry sources close to the Courier-Mail suggest it could be sold for $18- $20m.

The sale will also include the livestock currently on the property, currently standing at 2000 head.

Expression of interest for sale closes on December 10 at 4pm (AEST).

Dalkeith Station