FOR SALE: Roma’s million dollar properties

WITH everything from rural properties to houses in the heart of town, there are plenty of properties for sale in the Roma area.

These eight are among the most expensive currently listed in the Roma region.

'Myong' is on the market for $3.2 million.

Myong – $3,200,000

5,934.7 hectares (14, 665 acres) of Freehold Box, Wilga, Kurrajong and Iron Bark interspersed with pockets of Brigalow are on offer at Myong, 96kms south of Roma.

The property is well watered by a centrally located flowing bore, delivering water to several tanks, nine troughs and eleven dams. There are nine main paddocks.

This property is on the market for $3.2 million by John Sims, and is “excellent value in today’s market price”.

Need more convincing? Read more here.

'Araby', 0 Foilview Rd, Roma is on the market for $2, 336, 960

‘Araby’ 0 Foilview Rd, Roma – $2,336,960

A highset two bedroom Queenslander with a fully enclosed veranda is one of many features of this 5,911.24 hectare property, 96km south of Roma, 75km west of Surat.

Current owners have carried out broad scale development here. Buffel is establishing well throughout the property, and carrying capacity is improving.

Want to know more? Check out the full listing.

29A Bowen St is on the market for $1,150,000.

29A Bowen St, Roma – $1,150,000

https://www.realestate.com.au/property-other-qld-roma-129527894

This commercial building and land is situated on a prime corner location in Roma, and can offer both commercial and residential usages.

This 3972 sqm parcel includes offices and a three bed home.

Keen? Read more here.

'Gamarah' Roma is on the market for $890,000.

‘Gamarah’ –$890,000

Just north of Roma lies the property you have been dreaming of.

Set on 22.83 hectares sits a beautiful three bed, open living home, offering a modern kitchen, wood heater and gas stove.

Outside are landscaped gardens designed to make you feel the serenity of living in the peace and quiet of the bush.

According to seller John Sims, this is the best value money can buy.

172 Woodside Rd, Roma is on the market for $850,000.

172 Woodside Rd, Roma – $850,000

This two storey, barn style home is the perfect way to enjoy country living. Five large queen size bedrooms, two bathrooms, an office, media room and multiple areas round out the home.

Nine-foot high ceilings and large windows allow you to make the most of the space.

Sound like your dream home? Read more about this property here.

719 Bungeworgorai Lane, Roma is on the market for $780,000.

719 Bungeworgorai Lane, Roma – $780,000

This 16.59 hectare country oasis is set among beautifully established trees. The spacious family home includes an open living plan, four built-in bedrooms, a main bathroom with a spa bath, and a large outdoor entertainment area including a pool and tennis court.

The property also boasts a granny flat, perfect for visitors!

Call to arrange your inspection.

13-21 Northern Rd, Roma is on the market for $680,000.

13-21 Northern Rd, Roma – $680,000

Right in the heart of Roma is this stunning double brick cavity home.

The main residence boasts three large bedrooms, all with built in cupboards and with ducted reverse cycle aircon throughout.

A 60s style kitchen features a catering size gas stove.

Hosting guests? A separate, newly renovated guest quarters is ready to host.

See the full listing for more information.

21 Lalors Lane, Roma is on the market for $650,000.

21 Lalors Lane, Roma – $650,000

This spacious family home set on 2.39 hectares at Orange Hill, just north of Roma, offers four built-in bedrooms and beautiful living areas.

A modern kitchen boasts a breakfast bar, gas cooktops and an electric wall oven, and opens to a dining area and a private loungeroom with a fireplace.

https://www.realestate.com.au/property-acreage+semi-rural-qld-roma-128186738