ON THE MARKET: Here are five homes in Dalby that have hit the market in the last seven days. Picture: Realestate.com.au
Property

FOR SALE: Latest Dalby homes to hit the market this week

Sam Turner
2nd Mar 2021 3:30 PM
Dalby continues to exhibit a strong real estate market, with multiple properties going under the hammer every week.

Eager property owners are only having to wait a short time to secure deals with keen investors and homebuyers who are ready to begin their life in the Western Downs.

The Dalby Herald has compiled a list of five homes that have hit the market in the last seven days, all conveniently priced under $270,000 and contain stunning features in handy locations.

48 Wyley St, Dalby – $265,000

48 Wyley Street, Dalby. Picture: Realestate.com.au
This fantastic 11-year-old brick home is offering a fantastic opportunity for an investor or first homebuyer with rental returns on the rise, partnered with low vacancy rates.

Containing four bedrooms with built in wardrobes, ceiling fans, a tiled open plan living area, and a modern, this 708 sqm allotment has everything for a young family.

For more info, please head here.

36A Pratten St, Dalby – offers over $198,000

36A Pratten Street, Dalby. Picture: Realestate.com.au
This perfectly located three bedroom home is close to the CBD, and is a short distance from the main street, medical centre, PCYC, and schools.

The spacious home has a sunroom, lounge, and leafy established gardens, all contained on a 506 sqm low maintenance block.

For more info, please head here.

2 Blaxland Rd, Dalby – $165,000

2 Blaxland Road, Dalby, Qld 4405. Picture: Realestate.com.au
Consisting of three bedrooms, quality carpet, modern kitchen and external timber weatherboard, this Dalby property is priced to sell.

A short walking distance from sports fields, the local pool, and cinema, now has never been a better time to break the rental cycle by purchasing this bargain home.

For more info, please head here.

68 Patrick St, Dalby – $170,000

68 Patrick Street, Dalby, Qld 4405. Picture: Realestate.com.au
A colonial cottage located within walking distance of Dalby’s shopping precinct, this cosy property features three bedrooms, airconditioning, a modern kitchen, with a dining and separate lounge.

The 1012 sqm allotment has a secured rear yard, double carport, as well as a rear deck and front porch.

For more info, please head here.

3A Besley St, Dalby – $237,000

3a Besley Street, Dalby, Qld 4405. Picture: Realestate.com.au
This northern Dalby property, situated close to Our Lady of the Southern Cross College, has everything needed for comfortable living.

For more info, please head here. 

