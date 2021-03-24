FOR SALE: Chinchilla servo, food hub hits the market

ON THE MARKET: A major service centre and petrol station in Chinchilla has hit the commercial real estate market. Picture: Realcommercial.com.au

A popular highway travel centre home to national and international tenants has hit the commercial real estate market in the Western Downs.

The Chinchilla Village and Travel centre, at 30—50 Warrego Highway in Chinchilla, has been listed for sale by CBRE Brisbane, with expressions of interests now open until April 15.

According to the listing, the premium highway travel centre had 98 per cent of its income secured by national tenants, and had a fully leased net income of nearly $850,000 a year.

An aerial view of the service station and food precinct in Chinchilla. Picture: Realcommercial.com.au

Retailers at the precinct include Caltex/Ampol, KFC, Subway, Bottlemart and the Coffee Club.

The listing said the prime 1.06 hectare corner site had 160m of frontage to the Warrego Highway, which is the state’s major arterial motorway to western Queensland.

“Well established in the area and boasts a history of very strong trade with most tenants having occupied the premises for more than seven years,” the listing said.

The Chinchilla Village and Travel Centre has been listed for sale. Picture: Realcommercial.com.au

“[The site has] convenient four-point access to 50,000 cars travelling along the Warrego Highway weekly.”

For more information, please contact Joe Tynan on 0422 050 338.

