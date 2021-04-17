Footy fans give it to Scott Morrison in at AFL game

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was given a traditional welcome by the crowd at the West Coast-Collingwood game on Friday night.

Coloured scarfs, hot meat pies and booing our nation's leader if he ever dares show his face - these are timeworn traditions at the footy.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison took his turn in copping it from the crowd at the West Coast Eagles game against Collingwood in Perth on Friday night when he was shown on the big screen late in the second quarter.

Brody Mihocek had just kicked a goal to keep the Magpies in touch in the Eagles' 27-point win, when the camera panned to ScoMo sitting between former WA federal minister Mathias Cormann and Eagles chairman Russell Gibbs.

Prime Ministers are regularly booed at sporting events and the sighting of Morrison, whose approval rating plummeted in the latest Newspoll, was met with a deafening roar by the 54,159-strong crowd at Optus Stadium.

"Nice reception," Channel 7 commentator James Brayshaw said after hearing the noise.

"You wouldn't like to be in that job and come to the footy, would you?" added co-commentator Brian Taylor.

Scott Morrison didn't react as the boos rained down.

Morrison is visiting Western Australia for the first time in 18 months. Since his last visit the WA Liberals suffered a landslide defeat in the state election as Mark McGowan's Labor government recorded an easy win.

Morrison's approval rating has been smashed by voters amid a backlash led by Brittany Higgins, sexual abuse survivors and women's fight for justice.

Voters satisfaction with the PM's performance plunged by a stunning 7 points from 62 per cent to 55 per cent in the space of just two weeks in late March.

Mr Morrison also suffered a four-point plunge as preferred PM. His rating now stands at 52 per cent support as the preferred prime minister, still well in front of Labor leader Anthony Albanese who rose two points to a modest 32 per cent.

Originally published as Footy fans give it to ScoMo in WA