'True gentleman': 10-year-old boy killed in crash remembered

The Carnarvon Cubs Junior Rugby League Club paid tribute to 10-year-old Jack Cameron who passed away after a single-vehicle crash at the weekend.

"On Sunday the Cubs and the entire Roma and District Junior Rugby League Community lost a talented and much-loved son," it said.

"We are heartbroken and know so many who want to send their love and support to Jack's family - Nick, our president, Sarah, Georgia, Jemma and Meg.

"We know the next time our Cubs hit the paddock they will #runhardlikejack"

The Roma Echidnas also paid tribute.

"The Roma Rugby Union community is saddened by the passing of Jack Cameron," it said.

"Our hearts are broken so please let's all wrap our arms around Nick, Sarah, Georgia, Jemma and Meg.

"The Cameron family are massive Echidnas supporters and Jack was always there to help on game days running the kicking tee, manning the scoreboard and cheering on the Echidnas.

"RIP young man you are a true gentleman.

Echidna players will join Jack's Carnarvon Cubs Rugby League team in a tribute when they next hit the paddock.