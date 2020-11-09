Foo Fighters drop new surprise single

Foo Fighters have joined the global race to release new music after months of COVID-induced chart hibernation.

They revealed the bluntly titled Shame Shame on a performance of Saturday Night Live just hours after Joe Biden was declared the US President-Elect.

The stadium rockers had actively urged their fans to vote, with Grohl teaming with his teacher mum Virginia and imminent First Lady Jill Biden to promote education issues during the election campaign.

Shame Shame heralds the band's 10th album Medicine At Midnight, which they teased with a giant billboard on the M2 motorway in Sydney on Friday.

It's another sonic departure for the rockers, featuring a 80s-style rock groove reminiscent of INXS or The Police and string orchestration.

Grohl said he was determined to explore new territory for the 10th album which arrives in the wake of the cancelled celebrations for the Foo Fighters' 25th anniversary this year.

"Shame Shame really stands out on this album as something we've never done before," Grohl told News Corp Australia.

"We've done the loud, noisy punk rock stuff, we've done a lot of the acoustic stuff, ler's make a really up, party album, like it's time to make our David Bowie's Let's Dance … it's time to make these big rock songs that have groove you can shake your ass to."

The title of the new record, which is due in February, leaked courtesy of clever sleuthing by fans as the Foo Fighters released 30 second teasers of Shame Shame on their socials over the weekend.

When the snippet was uploaded to Shazam, the Apple-owned app revealed the song was from a record called Medicine At Midnight.

The Shame Shame video will premiere on Wednesday and co-stars actor and dancer Sofia Boutella who has featured in videos for Madonna and films including The Mummy reboot and Atomic Blonde.

The new Foo Fighters single follows a raft of last-minute or unheralded new singles and albums from big name artists.

Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks joined forces to drop a mash-up of their songs Midnight Sky and Edge of Seventeen on Friday.

Metal rockers System of a Down shocked fans with their first new music in 15 years on the same day, with the politically-charged singles Protect the Land and Genocidal Humanoidz in support of their Armenian homeland which has fighting a historic border war with Azerbaijan.

Will Foo Fighters be able to tour here next year? Picture: Jake Nowakowski

Donald Glover, whose incendiary This Is America swept the Grammys and topped the charts worldwide in 2018 has also started teasing new music on his socials.

And Liam Gallagher promised fans he would make a "celestial announcement" this week.

But it seems the hopes of fresh music from Adele in 2020 were dashed after the superstar's recent performance on Saturday Night Live provoked a frenzy of speculation she would share a long-awaited new single.

Following the Hello chart-topper's hilarious stint as SNL host she posted "I'm going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year."

Foo Fighters aren't entertaining plans to tour their 10th record yet with America still in the grip of the pandemic.

But the frequent Australian tourists would be at the top of the promoter wishlist of acts to bring here in late 2021 when it is expected borders will be opened to international travel and bigger stadium concerts could be staged.

"I can't wait to come down and see you. Make it happen!" Grohl said.

