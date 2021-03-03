FOMO alert: Bluesfest 80% sold out and new artists confirmed

Kate Ceberano and Pete Murray are two of the new artists confirmed for Bluesfest 2021.

Kate Ceberano and Pete Murray are two of the new artists confirmed for Bluesfest 2021.

Bluesfest Byron Bay has confirmed it's sold out 80 per cent of tickets for the Easter 2021 event.

Four weeks before the event, the festival added another nine names to the line up, including Cate Ceberano, Pete Murray and Mark Seymour and the Undertow.

Director Peter Noble was very happy to add the names to the all-Australian music line up.

"We can't wait to be presenting Bluesfest in four weeks. Pinch me, my dream is coming true to see festivals occurring again in Australia," he said.

<< Activate your Daily Telegraph subscription for big rewards >>

The artists included in this latest line up announcement are:

Mark Seymour & The Undertow (Easter Monday)

Hunters and Collectors' Mark Seymour has released seven solo albums and four with his current band, The Undertow.

Mark Seymour formed Hunters and Collectors in 1980.

The band became famous for its rhythmical power and very quickly became touted as the "next big thing".

As a solo artist, Seymour continues to search for the emotional truth in a song.

As well as 13 Hunters & Collectors albums, he has released seven solo albums and four with his current band, The Undertow.

Throughout it all, he has shown he is one of our finest songwriters, capturing our stories of love, loss, human courage and achievement.

Kate Ceberano

Australian artist Kate Ceberano.

Fronting pop funk band I'm Talking, she achieved five consecutive hit singles and a Platinum debut album Bear Witness.

The year was 1986 and Kate Ceberano won Most Popular Female Artist at the Countdown Awards.

She has released 28 albums over 35 years, effortlessly moving around genres.

13 x Platinum status, eight Gold, three ARIA awards and seven nominations for Best Female Artist, Ceberano is Australian entertainment royalty.

She was first Australian woman inducted into the Australian Songwriters Association (ASA) Hall of Fame in 2014.

Her latest album, Sweet Inspiration, (ARIA Top 5), places her in the pantheon of acts who have achieved Top 10 ARIA albums over five decades: 80s, 90s, 2000s, 10s and now 2020s, joining AC/DC, Kylie Minogue, Midnight Oil and Queen.

Pete Murray (Easter Monday)

Byron Shire resident, artist Pete Murray.

One of a few Australian artists with over one million album sales under his belt, Pete Murray is one of Australia's most loved singer-songwriters thanks to albums including Feeler (six times platinum), See The Sun, Summer at Eureka, Blue Sky Blue and Camacho.

He just released the single If We Never Dance Again, co-written with Nashville's Morgan Dorr, ahead of his March 5 release of the EP The Night.

Recorded in Byron Bay, the release was inspired by his family and the life experiences that have gotten him to where he is today

Fiona Boyes & The Fortune Tellers

Fiona Boyes is an internationally recognised Australian blues guitarist, vocalist, bandleader and songwriter.

Fiona Boyes is an internationally-recognised Australian blues guitarist, vocalist, bandleader and songwriter.

A distinctive fingerpicking and slide guitarist, her soulful, authoritative style has earned her eight nominations in the USA Blues Music Awards in Memphis.

She is the only Australian musician ever to be nominated in these prestigious awards, which are considered to be the Grammys of the Blues.

Lambros

Hailing from Sydney's Northern Beaches, brothers Connor and Harry Lambrou have been entertaining audiences with their music.

Siblings Connor & Harry Lambrou's single Do Something reached #1 on the national AMRAP charts.

With music encompassing blues, rock, soul, funk, folk and singer-songwriter; Connor and Harry seamlessly blend genres through their unique use of sounds such as the didgeridoo, distorted acoustic guitar, raw vocals, and a thumping homemade hybrid drum kit.

The Regime

The Regime are a 12-piece funk collective from Sydney.

Exploding out of Sydney's inner-west, The Regime is a 12-piece funk collective, that's tipping the scales firmly back into the favour of fun.

A lively, music experiment that generously borrowed from funk, soul, electro and twists it into a sumptuous undulation, became their debut EP If it is, it is! Isn't it?

Round Mountain Girls

Five-piece folk band Round Mountain Girls from Bogangar.

Fast and furious, tender and humorous, great playing, great songs, the quintet from Bogangar can light up a stage.

For a band that got together with absolutely zero expectations other than a weekly jam, they have punched way above their collective weight, but when you see them play live, and witness the raw energy and joy they bring to an audience, it's all too easy to understand why.

A must-see.

Electrik Lemonade

Electrik Lemonade is a merry band with a repertoire of funk, hip hop, blues, soul and dance music.

They are the 2019 Byron Bay Bluesfest Busking Competition winners.

Electrik Lemonade is a merry band of funklords that play a repertoire of funk, hip hop, blues, soul and dance music.

After releasing their debut album Squeezed Fresh, Electrik Lemonade have continued their incredible run of good times around Australia.

Palm Valley

Palm Valley is an indie-rock duo formed by Ryan Smart and Arden Booker.

Palm Valley is the indie-rock duo of Ryan Smart & Arden Booker, aged 18 and 16 respectively. In 2019 they won the Grommet Division of the Bluesfest Busking Competition - with their combination of heavy riffs, relatable lyrics and infectious energy.

>>> Bluesfest set to be biggest Australian music event this year

>>>'You may be able to dance' at Bluesfest Byron Bay

This year's All-Aussie line-up already confirmed includes Jimmy Barnes, Tash Sultana, Ocean Alley, Ziggy Alberts, Teskey Brothers, John Butler, Xavier Rudd, The Cat Empire, Kasey Chambers, The Waifs, The Church, John Williamson, Ian Moss and Kev Carmody.

Also in the list are Vika & Linda, Chain, Backsliders, Melbourne Ska Orchestra, Blue King Brown, Kate Miller-Heidke, Dami Im, Weddings Parties Anything, Russell Morris, Briggs, Jon Stevens and more.

• Bluesfest 2021 will be held at the Byron Events Farm (formerly Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm), April 1 to 5.