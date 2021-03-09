‘Fly high baby girl’: Tributes flow for Western Downs toddler

REST IN PEACE: The body of a two-year-old girl who was declared missing from a Tara property has been tragically found in a dam. Picture: Facebook

REST IN PEACE: The body of a two-year-old girl who was declared missing from a Tara property has been tragically found in a dam. Picture: Facebook

There has been an outpouring of emotion after the body of two-year-old Ruby Gulliver was found in a dam in Tara.

Police, a QPS dog squad, SES volunteers, PolAir, members of the public and other emergency services scoured a Western Downs property on Males Rd after the toddler was reported missing about 3.30pm on Monday, March 8.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

Queensland Police confirmed the girl's body was discovered in a dam about 1am on March 9.

Tributes have begin to flow following the death of the toddler under heartbreaking circumstances.

Ruby’s aunty Alisha Manning posted a heartfelt tribute to her niece, saying that words “couldn’t describe” the hole Ruby left behind in her heart.

“I love you so much and I’ll miss you like crazy,” she said.

“I’ll look after your mum and dad and sister (the) best I can.

“Fly high baby girl until we meet again, aunty Alisha.”

Maree Oberhardt sent her deepest condolences to Ruby’s family in a tribute on social media.

“This is so heartbreakingly sad, fly high sweet angel,” she said.

Candra Peninton-Collins said the discovery was “absolutely heartbreaking”.

“Was hoping for a safe return home,” she said.

“Sending love and strength to her family, I’m so, so sorry.”



It is understood Ruby had been missing between half an hour and an hour when police were called in the afternoon.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Follow the Dalby Herald on Instagram @dalbyherald and Twitter @DalbyHerald

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription