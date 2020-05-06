Florists in a frenzy before Mother’s Day

FLOWER POWER: Di Gracie (left) and St George Florist and Gifts owner Nicole Brimblecombe (right) are expecting a rush before Mother's Day.

FLORISTS are bracing for a flurry of demand as people who haven’t seen their mums during lockdown plan ahead for Mother’s Day.

But flower shops are also contending with supply shortages which could limit bouquets and arrangements.

Social isolation restrictions have separated many from their mothers, grandmothers, aunts and loved ones for weeks.

“I’ve noticed a lot more people ordering earlier this year which is different because people usually leave it to the last minute,” said St George Florist and Gifts owner Nicole Brimblecombe.

“I think Mother’s Day will be busier because a lot of people have not had the opportunity to see their mums or someone special because they have been in lockdown.”

Mrs Brimblecombe warned not to leave it to the last minute to order bouquets because of supply chain issues.

“Everything will be available but it will be supply and demand,” said Mrs Brimblecombe.

“It’s not fun getting product at the moment because of flight restrictions; it is a difficult time but in saying that, everyone seems to be getting on board and rolling with it.”

She said fresh bouquets were a popular Mother’s Day gift because they could be home delivered in this time of social distancing.

Floral Nook owner Hayley Rodgers, in Roma, said she had been assured by her suppliers of chrysanthemums, natives, roses, carnations, irises and more.

“Most of the stock we pre-ordered we’ll be able to get so we will be able to put together some nice arrangements and mixed bouquets,” she said.

The store will also have Mother’s Day hampers to supplement floral gifts and will sell a range of presents including chocolates, candles, soaps and diffusers.

“I was worried it was going to be quiet but it’s been the opposite,” she said.