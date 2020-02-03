‘Floored it’: Reckless driver snaps before crash chaos

James Cliff Wilson Bingham, 22, pleaded guilty to dangerously operating a car that caused a crash at Buderim in 2017.

James Cliff Wilson Bingham, 22, pleaded guilty to dangerously operating a car that caused a crash at Buderim in 2017.

WAITING patiently for a traffic light to turn green nearly cost an innocent man his life when a reckless driver ploughed into his car at terrifying speed.

James Cliff Wilson Bingham, 22, had a fight with his girlfriend before he "snapped and floored" his car down Jones Rd at more than double the speed limit.

A mangled mess of steel was left in the place of two cars Bingham collided with at the intersection of Pittards Rd on September 5, 2017.

The traffic controller faced Maroochydore District Court on Monday, supported by his father, with no memory of the incident that could potentially lead to him being jailed.

A CCTV camera positioned seven metres before the point of impact caught Bingham travelling between 115hm/h and 127km/h in a 60km/h zone.

Crown prosecutor Greg Cummings said Bingham was still accelerating before the crash.

One of the two victims suffered six fractured ribs, a subdural haematoma, facial fractures and a humerus fracture.

Mr Cummings said the injuries could have left the man disabled, or, worse, dead.

"There was a real danger of loss of life," he said.

Mr Cummings said there was no external hazards that contributed to the crash.

"It was recklessness, deliberate recklessness," he said.

The second victim and Bingham suffered less significant injuries.

Bingham, who has been convicted of two previous speeding offences, pleaded guilty at court to dangerous operation of a vehicle causing grievous bodily harm and robbery while pretending to be armed.

Emergency crews work at a multi-car crash at Buderim in 2017.

Bingham committed the robbery offence while on bail one year later in a bizarre incident where he started apologising to the victims in the middle of the crime.

The court heard Bingham demanded cash from a Nambour store on September 5, 2018 while pretending to be armed.

He left a getaway car with no numberplates running outside the shop and used a hat to disguise himself.

Defence barrister Lily Brisick said her client started apologising to the staff member as he asked for cash and hoped they wouldn't get into trouble for his "amateur" crimes.

Ms Brisick said Bingham chose to take just $50 from a till full of cash.

"It's immaturity and inability to control his impulses on both occasions," she said of her client's behaviour.

Judge Gary Long disagreed, saying there was a level of calculation to the robbery.

The court heard Bingham faced possible jail time for the combination of crimes.

Judge Long adjourned the matter to be finalised tomorrow morning in order for him to make a decision overnight.

"He is so young and there is so much in front of him," he said.

Bingham will be sentenced at 9am on Tuesday.