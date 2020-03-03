Menu
Twenty people will be rescued today after becoming trapped in the Tanami Desert due to flooding. Note; picture is from 2017 during a flooding period in the Tanami Desert
Weather

Flooding traps people in the desert

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
3rd Mar 2020 7:56 AM
TWENTY people are stranded in the Tanami Desert due to flooding from heavy rains brought on by ex-Cyclone Esther.

The two groups both on the Tanami Hwy spent the night stuck with their car as the rising flood waters trapped cars.

Southern Watch Commander Senior Sergeant Darryl Kerr said there was a group of 16 people and two kids in three cars stranded on the Tanami Hwy at the turn-off to Lajamanu.

He said not far away from that group was another car trapped on the Hwy between two flooded waterways.

Police are heading out to the two locations in a helicopter to assess the situation and evacuate them this morning.

