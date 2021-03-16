Flood watch issued for parts of the Western Downs

BE PREPARED: Dalby motorists driving across the Myall Creek bridge along Edward St. Picture: Sam Turner

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a minor to moderate flood watch following widespread rainfall in the Western Downs.

Showers, and thunderstorms are developing over parts of the region and are expected to continue into Wednesday.

Meteorologist Rosa Hoff said the warning was issued to five catchment areas, which included:

Condamine Rivers (Downstream of Cecil Plains. Oakey, Myall and Charleys Creeks)

Balonne River (including Maranoa River and Dogwood and Bungil Creeks)

Wallam and Mungallala Creeks

Warrego River (QLD)

Barcoo River (Upper Barcoo)

“We’re seeing rain areas developing over the region which will continue into tomorrow, with the amount of rainfall expected to be widespread, ranging between 20mm to 40mm,” Ms Hoff said.

“Some locations could see more than 80mm if they’re under a decent size thunderstorm.”

Ms Hoff said even though a flood watch has been issued, many of the catchment areas may soak up the extensive rain falling due to previous dry conditions.

“Dry catchments absorb rainfall, but there is still a chance we could see isolated and heavy falls causing moderate flooding over small rivers and creeks,” she said.

“This localised flooding will temporarily affect transport routes over the next few days, however the ground will be welcoming the rainfall.”

The Bureau of Meteorology has urged people living or working along rivers and creeks to monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings.