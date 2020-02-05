Menu
SHOWERS: Chinchilla is excepting some rain this week. Photo by Danielle Butters
Weather

Flood warnings for Darling Downs and Surat river systems

Tobi Loftus
by
5th Feb 2020 7:48 AM
A FLOOD warning has been issued for several rivers and their catchment areas that pass through the Darling Downs and Surat regions.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned persistent widespread showers, thunderstorms and rain areas are expected over southern inland catchments during Wednesday and Thursday, with locally heavy falls.

"Inland catchments are more likely to see riverine flooding later in the week," the Bureau warned.

"The weather will remain very unsettled towards the end of the week and into next week, with further significant rainfall possible over parts of the Flood Watch area.

"The majority of catchments within the Flood Watch area have received rainfall over the last few weeks meaning rivers are more likely to respond to heavy rainfall.

"Localised flooding and minor disruption to transport routes is possible throughout the Flood Watch area."

The flood watch is active for the Condamine Rivers, Macintyre River, Weir River, Moonie River, Balonne River, Wallam and Mungallala Creeks, Warrego River (QLD), Paroo River (QLD) and Bulloo River (QLD).

