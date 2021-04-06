Flood warning for waterways across south west Queensland

Decent rainfalls across south west Queensland filled catchments and transformed the dry landscape into a sea of green, but the Bureau of Meteorology warned multiple inland waterways had swelled to capacity and may cause flooding.

On Tuesday, April 6, BOM issued a flood warning for the following rivers across Queensland; the lower Paroo River, Moonie River, Weir River, Stanley River, Balonne River, and the lower Thomson River and Cooper Creek.

Data from the Western Downs Regional Council and the Department of Transport indicate the following roads were affected by flooding as of 11.30am on Tuesday, April 6.

· Meandarra: Condamine Meandarra Road is experiencing flooding. Proceed with caution.

· MacAlister: MacAlister Wilkie Creek Road is experiencing flooding. Do not drive in flood waters.

· The Gums: Leichhardt Highway is experiencing flooding. Proceed with caution.

· Woleebee: Jackson Wandoan Road is experiencing flooding. Proceed with caution.

· Jandowae/ Jinghi: Jandowae Connection Road is experiencing flooding. Proceed with caution.

· Jandowae: Kingaroy Jandowae Road is experiencing flooding. Slow down to 60km/h and proceed with caution.

· Eurombah: Roma Taroom Road is experiencing flooding. Proceed with caution.

Keep up to date with the latest information on floodwaters by visiting the Western Downs Regional Council’s Disaster Dashboard here.

Click here for a full list of roadways across Queensland that had been affected by flash flooding after a 150mm-plus deluge fell across the state on Monday night, April 5.