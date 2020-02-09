Flood chaos as roads cut and multiple rescues across SE Qld

Emergency Services crews were kept busy by wild weather and flash flooding in the state’s southeast overnight, with at least nine separate rescues.

EMERGENCY crews were forced to pluck stranded motorists from cars in a night of drama as torrential downpours lashed the southeast.

The Toowoomba area bore the bront of the chaos, with at least nine separate rescues last night, including two 19-year-olds who were taken to hospital as a precaution after being saved from a car in Greenmount.

Falls of up to 145mm were recorded in the region, cutting multiple roads. Many areas around Toowoomba received more than 100mm, including Oakey.

The Gold Coast was also hammered, with more than 110mm falling at Coolangatta, while further north Amberley was drenched by more than 75mm.

Flash flooding in Central Toowoomba, the region has been slapped with heavy storms. Photo: 7 News Townsville/RACQ.

The weather bureau earlier said the rain had been having little impact on dam levels and arrived too late to save many farmers from a disastrous summer.

Heavy falls are set to continue today and tomorrow, with Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast beaches facing a potential pounding from a looming Coral Sea cyclone.

Parts of the south-east have had more rain in the past three weeks than all of last year, but the deluge has barely registered when it comes to topping up dams drained by the drought.

While smaller dams are spilling over, Wivenhoe - the region's biggest - was at 42.6 per cent capacity after a rise of just 0.1 per cent.

Despite falls of more than 200mm in some catchments, combined dam levels in the south-east's water grid had risen less than 1 per cent yesterday to 56.6 per cent. That level is expected to change as inflows arrive.

Forecast rainfall of more than 100mm across the region in the coming days was expected to add just 1 per cent to combined dam levels - two weeks' supply - and Seqwater is urging people to continue to conserve water.

Brisbane and Northern NSW was also lashed with heavy downpours last night, while the Scenic Rim, Southern Downs, Toowoomba and Lockyer Valley had storm warnings in place.

Roads were closed across the Southern Downs, with flash flooding closing two streets in central Toowoomba. Flooding also closed parts of the Cunningham Highway between Warwick and Inglewood.

Paul O'Sullivan recorded a reported 61mm in 25 minutes in Southwood, Toowoomba. Picture: Paul O'Sullivan

Darling Downs farmer Kim Bremner said his 480ha property had received more rainfall in the past three weeks than all of last year.

"Total rainfall from January to December last year was 130mm and we've had 170mm in the last three weeks," he said. "It's been a godsend, because it was really bad before Christmas. Hardly any summer crops were planted across the Downs."

But Mr Bremner said the rain had arrived too late to save the summer crops.

Emma Arkinstall, 7, was dancing in the rain after her Christmas wish was granted.

Like many of her neighbours in Running Creek, near Rathdowney, she could not wipe the smile from her face when the rain began.

Her family's farm has received 200mm this year alone. It only had 240mm of rain last year. Emma's father, Matthew Arkinstall, said the green countryside had slowly returned.

"By the end of February we should have made last year's total," he said.

The heaviest falls have been on the Gold and Sunshine coasts, with Tin Can Bay recording almost 400mm in the past week. Coolangatta had more than 170mm and Brisbane almost 190mm.

A severe thunderstorm warning remained current overnight for the Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett and parts of Central Coast and Whitsundays, Central Highlands and Coalfields, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast forecast districts.

Another warning was cancelled for residents of the Ipswich, Scenic Rim and Brisbane council areas.

A severe weather warning for heavy rain and flash flooding also remained current overnight for parts of the southeast coast forecast district including Gold Coast, North Stradbroke Island and the Gold Coast hinterland.

CURRENT RAIN TOTALS

Darling Downs

Athol Westbrook Creek - 145mm

Wellcamp Airport - 129mm

Oakey - 126mm

Goomburra - 123mm

Warwick - 87mm

Toowoomba - 63mm

Southeast

Coolangatta - 107mm

North Stradbroke Island - 87mm

Brisbane - 76mm

Ipswich - 65mm

Tallebudgera - 52mm