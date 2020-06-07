Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The flight a man who tested positive for COVID-19 was on continued from Bundaberg to Gladstone.
The flight a man who tested positive for COVID-19 was on continued from Bundaberg to Gladstone.
Information

Flight with positive COVID-19 case continued to Gladstone

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
7th Jun 2020 2:31 PM

QUEENSLAND'S newest confirmed COVID-19 case travelled on a flight which went from Brisbane to Bundaberg and continued to Gladstone it was revealed today.

Queensland Health is in the process of contacting people from Virgin Flight VA2905 (Alliance), Brisbane to Bundaberg last Tuesday, June 2.

This flight continued to Gladstone.

The close contact rows are 6, 7, 8, 9, 10.

Queensland Health asks passengers who have not already been contacted by Queensland Health, to call 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84) and advise that you were a passenger on this flight.

Anyone in Queensland experiencing a COVID-19 symptom including fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, shortness of breath, or fatigue is urged to get tested.

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirusgladstone covid-19 gladstone editors picks gladstone covid-19
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Racing Queensland eases restrictions for local race meets

        premium_icon Racing Queensland eases restrictions for local race meets

        News Up to 20 patrons will be allowed in the grounds.

        Cattle roaming on highway following truck rollover

        premium_icon Cattle roaming on highway following truck rollover

        Breaking The incident occurred 3km West of Miles and involved a driver and cattle.

        ‘Not our first rodeo’: Maranoa MP praises region for COVID recovery

        premium_icon ‘Not our first rodeo’: Maranoa MP praises region for COVID...

        News “There has been stronger resilience in the regional communities than what I’ve seen...

        Roads, jobs, power: Leahy’s priorities

        premium_icon Roads, jobs, power: Leahy’s priorities

        News Ann Leahy has outlined her priorities as Queensland amps up for an October...