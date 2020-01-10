Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

‘Flames out the roof’: Suspicious blaze at sugar mill

Ashley Pillhofer
10th Jan 2020 7:02 AM | Updated: 8:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CRIME scene has been declared after a fire tore through an industrial building in Proserpine overnight.

Emergency Services were called to the scene about 3am. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said initial reports suggested a large building was "well involved" by flames.

Initial investigations into the incident suggest unknown offenders went inside the two-story office building and lit a fire, police say. 

Three fire crews arrived at the Mill and Main St address at 3.15am where "flames were going out through the roof", the QFES spokesman said.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the inside of the building by about 3.40am and officers wearing breathing apparatus continued to fight the blaze from inside.

The spokesman said crews began dampening down by 4.10am and had fully extinguished the fire in the gutted building by 5am.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the Criminal Investigation Branch was investigating the incident after a crime scene was declared at 4.30am. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police. 

You can call Policelink on 131 444. 

Quote this reference number: QP2000066305

More Stories

Show More
mackay crime police qfes whitsunday police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Donation of 200,000 mangoes arrives in western Queensland

        premium_icon Donation of 200,000 mangoes arrives in western Queensland

        News Drought runners from Rainbow Beach have arrived in the west, delivering free mangoes to drought affected communities.

        Donate to help those in need via Vinnies

        Donate to help those in need via Vinnies

        News The best way to help is to make monetary donations – money will get to the victims...

        GOT BEEF: Meat the local business hitting shelves

        premium_icon GOT BEEF: Meat the local business hitting shelves

        News A new partnership between one of the Maranoa’s most successful business startups...

        IN COURT: 40 people due in Chinchilla court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 40 people due in Chinchilla court today

        News Here is a list of the 40 people set to appear at the Magistrates Court in...