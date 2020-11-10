Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Brazen break-and-enter at Logan Hyperdome
Crime

Flame-haired mum’s Best & Less shoplift fail

Alex Treacy
by and Alex Treacy
10th Nov 2020 3:42 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young Logan mother of twins with no criminal history claimed it was an "accident" when she was busted at Logan Hyperdome shopping centre with two shoplifted items, a court has heard.

Taylah Joanne Manolis, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of unauthorised dealing with shop goods following her cack-handed theft attempts on August 10.

The court heard about 4.15pm, Manolis was witnessed on CCTV camera trying on a Melbourne Storm rugby league jersey at Best & Less.

After she took it off, she placed it in her trolley under other items.

Yarrabilba woman Taylah Joanne Manolis, 24. Picture: Alex Treacy
Yarrabilba woman Taylah Joanne Manolis, 24. Picture: Alex Treacy

When exiting the store, Manolis paid for the other items, children's clothing valued at $48.15, but not the jersey, which was valued at $50.

Manolis then proceeded to the shopping centre's TK Maxx outlet, where she shoplifted a children's toy valued at $14.99.

When police caught up with her, she stated that both items had been shoplifted by "accident", the court heard.

No restitution was sought as the items were returned to the stores undamaged.

Manolis was fined $200.

No conviction was recorded.

Originally published as Flame-haired mum's Best & Less shoplift fail

More Stories

court crime editors picks shoplift

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REMEMBRANCE DAY: Where you can pay your respects locally

        REMEMBRANCE DAY: Where you can pay your respects locally

        News HERE is the full list of where you can commemorate our fallen soldiers in the Western Downs for Remembrance Day.

        Dalby teen faces court after causing fear with gel blaster

        Premium Content Dalby teen faces court after causing fear with gel blaster

        Crime A DALBY teenager will face court today after allegedly going armed with a fake gun...

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        News You get access to local and regional news and the Courier Mail

        Dalby mum rips skid in front of police after partner ‘disobeys’ her

        Premium Content Dalby mum rips skid in front of police after partner ‘disobeys’...

        Crime WHEN the actions of a Dalby woman’s partner caused her to lose her Holden...