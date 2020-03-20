Five things to do while you’re social distancing

Menu
Social distancing this weekend? Here’s some things you can do.
Ellen Ransley
20th Mar 2020 5:00 AM

WITH many events postponed or cancelled around the region, this leaves a lot of hours empty over the weekend.

It’s a good time to start practising some social distancing, as has been recommended by chief medical officers and government officials.

Social distancing does not mean self-isolation or quarantine, it’s about limiting your exposure to the outside world, thus reducing your risk of infection.

If you’re not sure what to do while you’re doing the right thing by your community, here are some tips.

Movie night

Make your way through your watch list on Netflix, Stan, Disney+, Amazon Prime or whatever streaming service you use.

Grab some popcorn, settle in on the couch with your family or housemates and enjoy a movie marathon.

Live alone? Google Chrome offers an extension that lets you watch Netflix at the same time as your friends.

No streaming services? Check out the DVD rental booth outside Woolworths Roma.

Read a book

Now would be a good time to make your way through that stack of books you’ve been “meaning to get to” for a while.

No books in your house? Head to your local library and stock up on some good reads.

If you prefer digital, check out Apple iBooks. Prefer an audio book? Check out Audible.

Listen to a podcast

Whether you’re into true crime, current affairs or popular culture, there’s a podcast for you. Check out Spotify or Apple podcasts.

Have a dance party

If you’re giving the pub a miss this weekend, why not put on a good playlist, crank up the speakers and make a fool of yourself in the comfort of your own home. Spotify and Apple Music have something for any occasion.

Order some takeaway

Plenty of businesses in town offer takeaway and just because you’re social distancing shouldn’t mean missing your weekly meal out. Give your favourite restaurant a call to see what they can do for you.

coronavirus covid-19 social distancing things to do

