Five per cent of Chinchilla students attend school in person

WITNESSING empty desks where students used to sit, basketball courts empty where students used to play and silence where there used to the sound of hundreds of students buzzing about; term two is a whole different experience for Chinchilla’s teachers and principals.

After the announcement from Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, last week revealed that only children of essential workers can attend school, they have seen a significant drop in the number of students.

Usually filled with six hundred students on their school grounds Chinchilla State High School principal Ian Insley confirmed that only 30 students attended day two of term two.

“It’s a strange feeling walking around the school with almost no students,” he said.

“Our teachers are also obviously really missing them.

“However, they are happy with the current contact they are having with their students.”

Chinchilla Christian College principal Nathan McDonald confirmed that because they are a private school, their gates remain open to all their students, to help make parents lives more manageable.

“We said to our families if they need to have their children at school, then they can send them to school,” he said.

Numbers are currently fluctuating for the college and they do have a small number of children attending the school grounds, but the majority are missing.

“Currently, most of our families have their children at home,” Mr McDonald said.

Chinchilla students who are currently at home are learning either through activity packs put together by the school, an online website with tasks to complete or through virtual classrooms.

With Prime Minister Scott Morrison pushing education hard and encouraging everyone to be at school, Mr Insley said he was excited for when the restrictions eventually ease.

“We are looking forward to getting back to normal,” he said.

“It’s a little worrying for our senior Year 11 and 12 students.

“I hope it’s not going to be too long for them.”

Last year marked the final year of OPs for Queensland with the state now moving to the ATAR system.

With the coronavirus restrictions, this has made things a little more different, but Mr Insley isn’t currently worried.

“I’m confident the Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority (QCAA) will have the answer.”

The current rule will be in place until at least Friday 22 May, meaning the students of non-essential workers will working from home for at least five weeks.